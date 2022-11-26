POCSO case against teacher in Kollam for molesting girl during arts fest

Kollam: Kerala police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a teacher for allegedly molesting one of his girl students.

Yousuf, a Chadayamangalam native, molested the girl during the sub district school arts festival, according to the complaint. Yousuf is absconding.

The complaint was filed on Friday.

Police have registered a case and said the investigation was on.

Earlier this week, the police arrested the principal of a school, two regular teachers and a guest teacher in connection with the sexual abuse of a Plus One (Class 11) student.

After the guest teacher was nabbed for molesting the girl student, the principal and the two regular teachers tried to compel the victim and her mother to withdraw the complaint, police officials said.

The incident took place on Wednesday, when there was a bus strike in Ernakulam district.

The girl student, who was a participant at the Tripunithura educational sub-district school youth festival at Ponnurunni, had no way or means to attend the festival due to the strike. The guest teacher offered to take her to Ponnurunni on his bike.

While returning from the youth festival on Wednesday night, Kiran allegedly molested the minor girl who was riding pillion. Even though the victim informed her teacher about the incident the next day itself, the school authorities tried to hush up the incident, said the police.