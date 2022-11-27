No evidence against Adoor Prakash, says CBI on complaint of solar-scam accused

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to Adoor Prakash, MP, over a sexual assault case linked to the sensational solar scam that had rocked the previous United Democratic Front Government in Kerala. The complaint was filed by a woman entrepreneur behind a planned solar power project.

There is no evidence against Adoor Prakash, the CBI officials, which took over the probe last year, said. The CBI has submitted a report in this regard to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram.

A few months ago, the central agency had come to the same conclusion as it conducted a probe against Hibi Eden, MP.

The woman complainant had accused a few Congress leaders of sexually exploiting her a decade ago. Other Congress leaders facing the probe include former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

The CBI took over the investigation into the separate cases of sexual abuse in August 2021. The cases against six leaders were registered over the past several years and investigated earlier by the Crime Branch of the Kerala Police.

The woman had complained that she was exploited sexually by them in 2012. She is an accused in the multi-crore solar panel scam that shook the Oommen Chandy-led United Democratic Front government nearly a decade ago.

The CPM-led Kerala government had recommended a CBI inquiry into the abuse cases last year, just ahead of the state polls.