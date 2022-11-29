HC verdict on govt plea against posting of in-charge VC for KTU today

Kochi: The High Court will deliver today its verdict on the petition filed by the State government against the order of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university, in appointing Dr Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director of the department of technical education, as the Vice Chancellor in-charge of the Kerala Technological University (KTU).

The case is being heard by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court orally observed that whatever was happening was unfortunate. The court said it was difficult to recover reputation once it is lost.

S Gopakumaran Nair, counsel for the Governor, argued that Dr Ciza Thomas was made in-charge on the basis of the orders of the Supreme Court and the High Court’s division Bench, and the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Meanwhile, K Gopalakrishna Kurup, counsel for the government, countered the defence by saying that there was no constraint against challenging unlawful actions by the Chancellor.