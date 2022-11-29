Isolated rain across Kerala for next four days: IMD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 29, 2022 11:40 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has also forecast that all districts are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. Photo: Josekutty Panackal

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said Kerala is likely to receive isolated rain across the state for the next four day.

The department issued the warning in the wake of the presence of two cyclones in the South-Eastern Arabian Sea and the Central-Eastern Bay of Bengal.

It has also forecast that all districts are very likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday. According to the department, rainfall of 2.5mm to 15.5mm in 24 hours is considered light and 15.6mm to 64.4mm is moderate.

However, the presence of cyclones would in no way be a hindrance in fishing in the coastal regions of the state, the department said.

