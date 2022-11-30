Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another case of attack against women, two girls were groped in Pandit Colony road here by youngster who came in a bike, four days ago. He attacked the girls while they were returning after class.



A case has been registered by the Museum police.

Police have collected CCTV footage of the incident. Though the girls followed the attacker, who was wearing a helmet, he escaped.

Similar attacks were reported against a lady doctor at Museum Junction and another women at Vanchiyoor recently, and the accused were brought to book in both the cases.

In the first week of the month, a ministerial staff was arrested as accused in the Museum attack incident. Malayankeezhu native Santhosh, who was the temporary driver of minister Roshi Augustine's private secretary, was nabbed after the survivor followed the case collecting CCTV visuals and more, despite the police's initial negligence.

A week ago, a man was arrested in Vanchiyoor for attacking a woman who was on her morning walk. She was injured and the attacker fled the area after the woman screamed for help. The accused, Sreejit, is a resident of Karumam and police nabbed him after tracing his scooter number from CCTV visuals.