Isolated rainfall likely in Kerala for next 5 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 01, 2022 05:31 PM IST
An autorickshaw driving through a waterlogged road. File Photo

According to a press release by IMA, a low pressure region that could develop depression is predicted to occur over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby Andaman Sea.

The release said that over the next 4-5 days, scattered moderate rainfall is likely to occur over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep as a result of the easterly wave.

A cyclonic circulation is anticipated to enter the South Andaman Sea around December 4, according to the India Meteorological Department. IMD predicts that under its influence, around December 5, a low-pressure region is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the nearby south Andaman Sea.

The cyclonic circulation is anticipated to travel west-northwestward during the following 48 hours before concentrating into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The press release noted that it is then expected to continue moving west-northwest, getting close to the shores of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 8. According to the press release from IMD, "Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3;C very likely over Maharashtra after 24 hours for subsequent 2-3 days"

