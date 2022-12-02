Kozhikode-bound Saudi flight makes emergency landing in Kochi airport; passengers safe

Kochi: A Kozhikode-bound flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia had to make an emergency landing at Nedumbassery here on Friday due to a technical glitch.

Carrying 197 passengers, SpiceJet's SG-036 touched down in Kochi after a fault in the hydraulic system was identified.

Officials with CIAL (Cochin International Airport Limited) were alerted of the issue around 5.59 pm. By 6.29 pm, the airport declared a complete state of emergency. Even nearby hospitals were directed to be prepared. Finally, after stringent efforts, the flight landed safely by 7.19 pm.

There were 188 adults and three children, besides two pilots and four crew members, onboard the flight.

As per the latest report, the state of emergency at CIAL has been lifted.