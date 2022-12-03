CPM mulls campaign to counter Oppn claims on Vizhinjam stir, spat with Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Secretariat of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has decided to organise a propaganda campaign to counter the allegations and protests by the Congress and the BJP against the government over the Vizhinjam agitation and the stand-off with the Governor.

The details of the campaign would be revealed after holding discussions with allies of the Left Democratic Front. The party asked the government to unearth and expose the conspiracy behind the Vizhinjam protests.

A person such as the Governor has said that the government had no time to ensure law and order. BJP State president K Surendran is threatening that the government would be dismissed on that ground. Such scare-mongering would not work,

State secretary M V Govindan said after the secretariat meeting.

The KPCC president is threatening that a liberation movement would be launched. Both of them were birds of the same feather. The joint moves by these two and the violence orchestrated by some priests by putting the fisherfolk in the vanguard would be exposed, he added.

On Vizhinjam protesters

Referring to the Vizhinjam stir, Govindan said those who unleashed violence under the garb of the agitation had a clandestine agenda.

Whether the agitation continued or not, the project would be completed. The demand to stop the construction would not be entertained. A move was on to instigate a riot. All the demands put forth by the fish workers had been accepted. There were two rounds of talks even with him. When the discussions took place, they pretended to have the problems solved. However, when they went out, their approach changed. This proved that there were some vested interests among them who did not want the protests to end. They would be opposed, Govindan stated,

Cases would be registered against all those who are guilty. All those who needed to be arrested would be detained. The action would not consider whether the accused was a priest or not but it would be after taking into account the seriousness of the offence.

The attack on the police station was not a random incident. A person had given a speech earlier stating that the station would be set on fire. The police were handling the situation with the utmost restraint.

On deployment of Central forces

The LDF would not oppose if Central forces were deployed to protect the port. There are Central forces in several places in Kerala for the protection of industries. But maintenance of law and order was not their domain.