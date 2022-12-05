Violating norms, Kerafed seeks govt nod to confirm two employees

Kochi: A move to make regularise two employees deputed to the Kerafed, the apex co-operative federation of coconut farmers, is on violating norms.

As with most backdoor appointments in this organisation, the likely beneficiaries are reportedly favoured by the CPM.



The Kerafed managing director has written a letter to the State Government seeking confirmation of an official working in the oil factory at Karunagappally and a woman who had been deputed from the Central Public Sector Unit HLN Biotech Limited, which is under privatisation.

She has been based at the central office of the KERAFED as a finance manager after she was deputed here in July 2020.

The employees allege that board of directors recommended her name as her relative is close to a State Minister.

Confirmation of those who have been deputed from another institution is a violation of the rules. The same is the case for making permanent a person deputed from the Central public sector unit HNL in the Kerala government institution, viz., Kerafed.

The reported move by Kerafed MD violates the guidelines (Special Rules) for appointment which came into effect in the institution on September 29.

It is also alleged that the name of a person working as assistant manager in the oil complex at Karunagappally was also included in the letter sent on November 8 to the government in an attempt to stave off any controversy over the unlawful step being taken in favour of the woman.

Under the guidelines for appointments, the post falls under the recognized staff pattern of Kerafed. Priority is to be given to appointments through promotion from within Kerafed, according to the rules.