Muslim League is not a communal party; Left Front has no permanent adversaries: Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM State secretary M V Govindan has said that the party had never stated that the Muslim League was a communal party. The CPM considers Muslim League as a party that works democratically for the welfare of the minorities. The party’s records reiterate the same. Asked if EMS had not termed the Muslim League as “a party with communal colour”, he said that it was not correct. The Muslim League was a partner in the EMS government in 1967, so what is the issue?, Govindan asked.

Govindan revealed the party’s soft approach towards Muslim League in reply to questions that arose after he pointed out that the League had intervened to change the stand taken by the Congress in support of the Governor. He explained that his statements were with reference to the stands taken by the League. This could not be considered as a political alliance. The issue was not something that could be concluded here either.

What direction the move to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra would take, and what stands the Congress and the League would adopt, could be known only at the relevant time. One can know who stands where only at that time, he said.

The same approach will be adopted towards whoever loves the government and the Left Front on the basis of their policies. The stands taken by P K Kunjalikutty and others in the Assembly are clear. It is SDPI and such other outfits that are in the list of communal parties. When the League worked in concert with them, the CPM strongly opposed it. The Left Front has no permanent allies or adversaries. It is decided on the basis of stands adopted.

An alliance of democratic forces needs to be formed in the country against communalism. We will join hands with all those who cooperate with it, Govindan said.

But the situation is different in Kerala with regard to the United Democratic Front and the Left Democratic Front and the issue of their relations with the allies.

What Pinarayi said

“The Muslim League is turning into an extremist outfit. The League is displaying arrogance not witnessed till now” said Pinarayi Vijayan, who was the then State secretary of the CPI(M). (April 23, 2012).

“The Muslim League which has been maintaining a soft approach towards extremist organisations, has now adopted their slogans”, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last year. (December 27, 2021).