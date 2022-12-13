Malayali doctor killed in road accident in the US

Houston: A 52-year-old Indian-American doctor, dancer, blogger and mother of five children died on the spot after her car was hit by a motorcycle in the US city of Houston, a media report has said.

Mini Vettical, a native of Ramamangalam in Kerala's Ernakulam district, was based in Houston with her family.

On Wednesday, she was on her way back from home when a car she was travelling in was hit by a speeding motorcycle, according to KHOU 11, a Houston-based television channel.

A faculty member at Baylor University, she worked at Harris Health Clinics, devoting her life towards working for the underprivileged, the report said.

Friends and family described her as an "angel," "selfless", and "humble and kind." She was that kind of a unique individual, and she never expected anything from anybody else, including from family, her husband, Celestine, said.

Celestine described his wife as someone who was -- among other things -- an avid dancer, painter, blogger, and seemingly good at everything she did, the report said.

Vettical was also a class volunteer and involved in the church and dancing theatre. No matter how much Mini had on her plate, her daughter Pooja -- the eldest of her five kids -- said she always made time for her most important job of all being a mom, the report added.

"I'll always have her as my inspiration. And I know I will never live up to it, but I know that she will always be there as a role model," Pooja was quoted as saying in the report.

"Dr Vettical was devoted to caring for the underprivileged and underserved in Harris County at multiple health centres. The Baylor Family Medicine community is in shock and disbelief. Her beloved personality will be tremendously missed by faculty and staff. She leaves a gap that is hard to fill among her colleagues and patients," a statement from Harris Health Clinics said.