POCSO case: Accused offer girl Rs 25 lakh to retract statement

Malappuram: A minor sexual assault survivor here has come out with a shocking revelation that the accused offered her Rs 25 lakh to retract statements in the case and even attempted to murder her.

The victim, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by five persons, including her relative, claimed she survived murder attempts twice and though a police complaint was filed, the cops ended the probe, stating that there was no evidence.

The girl, who now stays with her family, said in her statement that she was sexually abused since she was studying in Class 7. The ordeal came out in the open after she fell unconscious during a school assembly. She revealed the plight to her teachers when they conducted an inquiry then. The police lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2018.

The girl pointed out that the accused were released from prison after just three months. She rued she was left to live in humiliation while the accused were leading normal lives.

After she lodged the complaint, there were two murder attempts against her, the victim said. “At first, they tried to run over me with a lorry. Though I identified the accused among the occupants of the vehicle, none took my statement seriously,” she said.

Then, a gang who arrived in a car attacked her with a sharp weapon while she was going to school. The victim and the school authorities lodged complaints with the police. A probe was held, but the cops soon winded up the investigation, saying there was no evidence.

The survivor claimed the accused offered her Rs 25 lakh, each promising Rs 5 lakh, to change her statements in the case. They even said they would construct a house for her. However, the survivor is determined to fight the case till the very end, no matter what happens.