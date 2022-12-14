Multiple POCSO cases in 10 years, but Kerala teacher remains in govt service: Reports

A male teacher in Kerala government service, accused in POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases thrice in the last ten years, continues to be employed by the education department, reported Manorama News.

A Childline counsellor who handled the case told Manorama News on Wednesday that there is a lack of vigilance on the part of the education department to handle such issues.

The accused, Pulikkathodithazham Ashraf, is reporedly still in service as a government school teacher in Kerala.

In 2012, Ashraf was accused of sexually abusing 56 students at Parappanangadi. However, that case was later dismissed due to alleged contradictory statements given by the complainants.

He was arrested in 2019 from Karipur on similar complaints and in 2021, Ashraf was arrested a third time, from Tanur. "When a complaint came from Tanur, we were shocked to learn that it was the same teacher," said Muhsin Pari, Childline counsellor.

"I think we have to say there is a lack of vigilance on the part of the education department in such matters."