Two gangs clash inside Kannur Central Prison, KAAPA prisoner suffers head injury

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2022 11:25 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Manorama

Kannur: Two gangs clashed during jail day celebrations at the Kannur Central Prison & Correctional Home on Thursday.

A KAAPA-accused (Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act), Vivek, suffered head injuries in the clash and was shifted to the hospital.

According to reports, a five-member gang attacked Vivek and fellow accused in the morning. Vivek was treated at the district hospital and later in the evening returned to the prison.

KAAPA prisoners from the districts of Thrissur, Ernakulam and Kottayam are housed at the Kannur Central Prison, said the jail authorities. The Kannur Town Police has registered a case and launched a probe.

