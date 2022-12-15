After CM, ministers turn down invite, Guv hosts Christmas celebration for religious leaders

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 15, 2022 07:26 AM IST
Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan. File photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: After Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ministers and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan turned down his invite, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hosted a Christmas get-together at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday for religious leaders.

Around 400 people including a cross-section of society consisting of several bishops from various churches attended the get-together held in the evening and the high tea that followed.

Chief Secretary V P Joy and State Police Chief Anil Kant also attended the event.

Governor Khan and the bishops cut a cake to celebrate the occasion.

Raj Bhavan had sent the letter to the CM, ministers and Opposition Leader on Saturday, inviting them to take part in the Christmas celebration to be held at 5 pm on December 14.

The Governor's invitation, even as he is at loggerheads with the Chief Minister, wad seen as a ‘sweet revenge’ for not inviting him to the government functions held as part of the Onam celebrations.

As per the convention, when the Governor extends an invitation, the Chief Minister and ministers should attend the function at the Raj Bhavan irrespective of their busy schedules.

The Governor organised the celebrations on December 14, taking into account that the first phase of the Assembly session would end on December 13.

(With PTI inputs.)

