Depts find fault with each other during Sabarimala review meeting

Sabarimala: The various government departments are pointing fingers at each other for the lapses in the preparation and planning for the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage.



This even as a heavy rush of devotees is being witnessed since the start of the ongoing pilgrimage season last month after the Covid-induced gap of nearly two years.

In a review meeting convened by Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan at Pamba to discuss the issues, the Police and the Devaswom Board blamed each other. The Collector, too, criticized the delay in arranging sufficient facilities at the Nilakkal parking ground.

When the Devaswom officials pointed fingers at the police for the “inefficient” crowd handling at Pathinettampadi, the department hit back, saying the Board was free to take up the responsibility. Amid the blame game, conclusive decisions to mitigate the hardships faced by the devotees failed to materialize in the meeting.

Minister slams KSRTC

Devaswom Minister Radhakrishnan slammed the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) for the overcrowding in buses and the attempt to run services sans conductors during the peak point of the pilgrimage season.

The minister directed all departments to identify the shortcomings and take rectification measures at the earliest. The delay in issuing tickets was also called out in the meeting.

Devaswom, Police blame each other

The Police have deployed inexperienced personnel on duty this time, criticized Devaswom Board President K. Ananthagopan.

Even as the devotees are forced to wait for 8 to 10 hours for darshan, there is comparatively less rush at the foot over-bridge and sanctum sanctorum. There is a general talk that this is due to the slow movement of pilgrims at Pathinettampadi.

Experienced personnel have to be deployed there so as to enable the devotees to climb the holy 18 steps speedily. Unnecessary police curbs at Pampa and Sannidhanam must be revoked, he added.

Police put out figures

Allowing 60 persons per minute grants darshan to 3,600 devotees an hour and 64,800 devotees a day. If 70 persons are allowed a minute, 4,200 devotees an hour, and 75,600 devotees a day can have darshan. This much is safe, ADGP M.R. Ajithkumar said on behalf of the Police. Slow ascending at the steps leads to an increase in waiting time; devotees have to be stopped on the way.

Collector blames contractors

The main reason for the congestion at Nilakkal parking ground is the delay in toll collection as the contractors are yet to deploy sufficient personnel, said Collector Divya S. Iyer. Forest Department’s help will be sought to improve parking facilities, the minister said.