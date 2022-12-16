Tech varsity temporary appointments: VC submits report to Guv

Thiruvananthapuram: The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was kept in the dark regarding temporary appointments.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Ciza Thomas reported to the Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that she was neither informed, nor taken consent from, before a notification on temporary appointments was issued.

The Governor is to examine the legal aspects of the same after which he is expected to give directions to the VC. The Governor is considering staying temporary appointments among other matters.

VC informed in her report to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan that temporary staff are required to carry out the operations of the University until permanent appointments are completed.

The temporary appointments can be made through the Employment Exchange or the rank list of the Public Service Commission, Dr Sisa added.

(APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University is the erstwhile Kerala Technological University (KTU), though the latter name is widely still used while referring to it.)

Why VC's report was sought

An labour union of the University staff which is affiliated to the Opposition had complained to the Governor that the works which are to be carried out confidentially, including those in the Examination section, are being done by the temporary staff. Following this, the Governor sought an explanation from the VC.

Understaffed varsity?

As many as 56 permanent employees and 114 temporary staff are working at the University, at present. The shortage of permanent staff has affected the functioning of the University. Even though it was requested to create 100 assistant posts, the Government approved the appointment of temporary staff to these posts.

It is alleged vested interests don't want permanent appointments through the PSC.

Applications have been called for to appoint 100 staff. The Registrar has reportedly issued a notification calling for temporary staff appointments without informing or taking consent from the VC. The pay scale for the various posts ranges between Rs 18,000 to Rs 30,000.

The University Syndicate has directly appointed an administration assistant, E-Governance staff, drivers, attenders and sweepers. Two members of the Syndicate are said to be steering these activities. One of them is from Kattakkada, which is a locality in Thiruvananthapuram city. Of the 2 University buses, one caters to the city and the other runs through the Kattakkada assembly constituency.

Earlier, when the United Democratic Front Government was in power, only technical experts were included in the Administrative Committee. However, it is alleged that political leaders are being included along with technical experts in the Committee in a bid to carry out such appointments.