59 cops accused of grave crimes to be sacked

Thiruvananthapuram: Fifty-nine police personnel in Kerala who are accused of serious crimes could be dismissed from service. On the list of personnel against whom action is being contemplated are those accused of crimes punishable with life imprisonment or 10 years in jail. Action will be taken against them by the Home Department after giving them an opportunity to present their side of the case.

Those police personnel who are involved in crimes punishable with imprisonment of less than 7 years have been left out of the list for now. This is the first time that such a large number of police personnel are being dismissed from service in the State at one go.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated in the Legislative Assembly that criminals in the police force would be dismissed from service. A minuscule 1.56% cops are on the list of criminals in the force.

The Chief Minister revealed the other day that 98.44% of the 55,000-strong Kerala Police are not involved in any cases. In all 828 police personnel have been found involved in criminal cases. However, most of them manage to avoid extreme disciplinary action owing to their political influence.

Twelve cops have been sacked so far since the Pinarayi Vijayan Government took office in 2016.

What the DGP says

In the report calling for the dismissal of Beypore Coastal Police Station Inspector P R Sunu, Director General of Police Anil Kant conveyed to the government that 58 more officers would have to be removed from service.

The report was approved with conditions by Law Secretary Hari Nair after it was handed over to him by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Dr V Venu.

As the first step, Sunu, who is under suspension at present, will be dismissed. If no legal obstacles arise out of this, all “police criminals” will go out one by one.

The file on the dismissal of Sunu is under the consideration of the Chief Minister.