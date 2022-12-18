Schools, colleges, police stations need not implement biometric punching

Thiruvananthapuram: Government institutions like schools, colleges and police stations will not be included in the first phase of the implementation of the biometric punching system.

Chief Secretary V P Joy issued a directive the other day that the attendance recording system will be introduced in all government offices before March 31. However, authorities said the above-mentioned institutions are not covered as of now and a decision will be taken in their case only later.

All the district collectorates, directorates, and office of department heads would implement the attendance recording system before January one and link the same to the software SPARK (Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala).

“The punching system won’t be introduced in small government offices, where there are comparatively lesser number of staff, in the first phase. A decision on which all offices should be included will be taken only after considering the financial liability of installing the equipment,” sources said.

The biometric punching system will come up in all the Government, Semi-government, Local self-government, and grant-in-aided institutions.

Currently, the biometric punching system is efficiently functioning only at the Kerala Government Secretariat. An access control system will be introduced in the Secretariat from January 1. One can enter or leave the building only by swiping cards at the entry points. If an employee leaves the office during working hours, he/she will lose the salary.

