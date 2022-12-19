Three dead after car slips into river in Thrissur

Three people were killed as the car they were travelling in fell into the river at Aratupuzha in Thrissur on Monday.

The deceased are Rajendrababu (66), his wife Sandhya (62) and their grandson Samarth (6). They are the natives of Cheerachi. It is believed that they were travelling to attend a wedding.

Police believe that the car might have lost control and fell into the water body.

There were six people in the car, police said.

Local residents joined hands with the police to help rescue the passengers. Sources said the injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital.