Three dead after car slips into river in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Police believe that the car might have lost control and fell into the waterbody.: Manorama News

Three people were killed as the car they were travelling in fell into the river at Aratupuzha in Thrissur on Monday.

The deceased are Rajendrababu (66), his wife Sandhya (62) and their grandson Samarth (6). They are the natives of Cheerachi. It is believed that they were travelling to attend a wedding.

Police believe that the car might have lost control and fell into the water body.

RELATED ARTICLES

There were six people in the car, police said.

Local residents joined hands with the police to help rescue the passengers. Sources said the injured have been shifted to a nearby private hospital.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout