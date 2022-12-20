7 students who flunked BAMS exam graduate from Govt Ayurveda College

Thiruvananthapuram: In yet another pointer to the sorry state of affairs in the higher education sector seven students received Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree from the Government Ayurveda College despite failing in their second-year examination. The college authorities allegedly conducted the convocation ceremony on December 15 based on the list submitted by the House Surgeons Association led by the Student Federation of India (SFI).

The son of an office-bearer of the Parent-Teacher Association is also among the seven who were accorded the professional degree despite failing the exams. In all 65 students graduated from the college.

Speaking to Manorama, College Principal Dr G Jay said, “An inquiry would be conducted over the allegations.” He added that he cannot give more details on it now.

The president of the House Surgeons Association was not ready to respond though 'Manorama' contacted him several times over the phone.

The issue came to light as a few students turned out to be whistle-blowers. Soon, the authorities gave strict instructions to the students against sharing pictures of the graduation ceremony on social media platforms. The students intend to submit a complaint to the Governor who is also the Chancellor of the universities. (A recent legislation to deprive the Governor of the powers of the Chancellor is yet to get the assent of the Governor.)

The duration of the BAMS course, including House Surgency, is five-and-a-half years.

Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences, was the special guest for the convocation ceremony. Health Minister Veena George who is the Pro-Chancellor was named the Chief Guest. However, she did not attend the programme.