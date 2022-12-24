'Nagappan asked me to fake age for SFI post,' claims Abhijith in audio clip

Thiruvananthapuram: An audio message claiming that Communist Party of India (Marxist) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary Anavoor Nagappan had asked an SFI leader to conceal his real age so as to continue in the post has come to light.

The audio is being circulated in the name of J J Abhijith, a young CPM leader and former Thiruvananthapuram district secretary of the Student Federation of India (SFI),. The message also says that he has certificates for different years of age.

What the clip says

"One can remain a member of the SFI only till the age of 26. I turned 30 this year. I was born in 1992. I have certificates for the years 92, 94, 95, and 96. Comrade Nagappan has asked me to state my age as 26 whoever asks. Pradeep Sir too said the same. Even if all of you are excluded, I have no option but to stand for the post. It is a pleasure to do so in the absence of anyone whose chances I have to wreck as previously...," says the audio circulating in the name of Abhijith.

Recently, a letter purportedly written by Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran addressing Nagappan, seeking a list of candidates for the 295 temporary vacancies in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, had raised a furore.

Abhijith was recently relieved of responsibilities from the party and downgraded to the branch level after complaints of misbehaviour towards a woman party activist and drunkenness.