Jayarajans at loggerheads, CPM state secretary seeks written complaint

Kannur: CPM state secretary MV Govindan has reportedly urged state committee member P Jayarajan to lodge a complaint against fellow comrade EP Jayarajan against whom he had levelled allegations of financial irregularities.

The development comes in the wake of P Jayarajan raising accusations against his namesake, who also happenes to be the convener of the LDF, in connection with an Ayurveda resort in the Kannur district.

As per the accusations made at the party's state committee, EP Jayarajan's family members are also guilty of wrongdoing. His son is a director board member of an Ayurveda resort in the Anthoor Municipality that was allegedly built by razing a part of a hill.

It is alleged that EP Jayarajan's wife Indira and son Jaison are on the board. Manorama News reported that the resort has managed an investment of Rs 6.65 crore.

EP Jayarajan has yet to respond to the allegations in public. It is understood that the veteran leader is keeping away from party meetings allegedly upset by its leadership.

Meanwhile, P Jayarajan refused to reveal details about the accusations. He merely hinted about the party's decision to fight internal issues.

"Internal conflicts over wrong tendencies is normal within the party. As part of this, the state committee has approved a draft that can be discussed at all levels within the party," P Jayarajan told mediapersons on Saturday.