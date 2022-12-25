Man who duped jewellery staff, stole gold coins lands in police custody

Thrissur: Police nabbed a Kozhikode man -Thikkodi Vadakkepurayil Rahil (28) - who deceived staff of a jewellery shop to extort gold coins, among other frauds.

Rahil has been arrested in the case of extorting seven gold coins after duping the staff of jewellery in Thrissur city and fleeing. He convinced the staff that he is the MD of a big company and needed gold coins to present to his staff.

Rahil called up the jewellery from a five-star hotel in the city, saying he resides there and asked the staff to bring gold coins to the hotel. Rahil introduced himself as the MD’s PA to the jewellery staff who reached the hotel with the gold coins.

Convincing the jewellery staff that the MD is in the room and that he would come back after getting the money from the MD, Rahil got into an elevator and disappeared. The police nabbed him after identifying him from the CCTV footage. The jewellery management has filed a complaint with Thrissur East Police.

Frauds galore within 5 months of leaving jail

Within five months of being released from prison, Rahil, who was in jail for extorting gold coins from jewellers, engaged in various fraudulent activities.

He has confessed to having extorted iPhones and watches worth Rs 10 lakh from a mobile phone store in Vyttila. He had taken Rs 50,000 cash and a premium mobile phone while staying at a hotel in Kozhikode last October.

He extracted Rs 85,000 from several job seekers after assuring them of employment in the Gulf. Over the past five months, he has extorted gold coins of 7 sovereigns from various jewellers. He lavishly spent Rs 6.25 lakh he got by selling these gold coins within two months.

He resided in luxurious five-star hotels including the Mumbai Taj Residency and Hotel Marriot Bengaluru and travelled by flight to Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru from Kochi and Kannur airports. He wears branded clothes and footwear and uses expensive cosmetic products.