Peeved over allegations, EP may step down as LDF convener

Kannur: Sulking senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader E P Jayarajan may quit as Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener as he is reportedly peeved with the party leadership in the wake of financial allegations against him by party veteran P Jayarajan. He might step down from his position as the LDF convener citing health reasons, sources close to him claimed.



E P, as the 72-year-old is known in party circles, may not participate in the CPM State Secretariat meeting scheduled for Friday. However, he is set to attend a programme of the Indian National League's (INL) on the same day in Kozhikode.

E P was appointed as the LDF convener last April.

In the CPM State Committee meeting P Jayarajan had alleged that E P has financial interests in an ayurvedic resort in Morazha village, Kannur. He had also threatened that those who waver from the ideals of the party and the general society would have no place in the CPM.

"The Communist party won’t collapse if there is a debate or discussion within it; but it would emerge stronger just like refined gold," P Jayarajan remarked.

P Jayarajan and EP Jayarajan during the wedding of Muslim League leader Pottankandi Abudulla's son in Panoor. Photo: Manorama.

Interestingly, both the leaders met later on the same day the allegations were levelled. They took part in the wedding of a Muslim League leader Pottankandi Abdulla in Panoor, and even sat together for a chat. The photos of the same were recently out.

Meanwhile, documents indicating that EP Jayarajan’s wife and his son are director board members of the resort had come out recently. The company named Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Private Limited was registered, in 2014, with a capital investment of Rs 3 crore in the address of a shop room close to EP’s house at Aroli locality. The company’s master data states that it has an 11-member director board.

The company has had up to Rs 6.65 crore in investments. EP’s son Jaison reportedly holds the highest number of shares (2500) with the company.

Complaints pour in against P Jayarajan

Complaints against P Jayarajan are pouring in soon after he raised allegations against EP Jayarajan. MMTV reported that CPM's Central and State leaders have been receiving complaints claiming that P Jayarajan has links with 'quotation' gangs, smugglers based in Kannur and that he misappropriated election funds while he contested in the Vadakara constituency. Apparently, the complaints are raised by both known and anonymous members of the party.

Construction in 11 acres; 11 directors

It was in 2014 in Aroli that the company by name of Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Pvt Ltd was registered at the address of a commercial shop building adjoining the house of E P Jayarajan. The resort Vaidekam in Morazha comes under this company.

As per documents, E P has no share in this establishment. The institution is run by an 11-member Board of Directors that includes his wife P K Indira and son P K Jaison and is located on 11 acres. E P Jayarajan's son Jaison is the director with the maximum number of shares (2,500) in the company.

A contract builder who has constructed several of CPM's establishments and houses for top leaders is another director. Initially set up with a working capital of Rs 3 crore, the company can raise up to Rs 10 crore through shares.

As per documents, Rs 6.65 crore has been collected till now. When he was the minister, E.P. Jayarajan inaugurated the resort on April 28, 2021. However, the company is yet to be fully functional.