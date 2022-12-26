4 of a family killed after car collides with bus in Thrissur

Published: December 26, 2022 10:40 PM IST
The incident happened in front of a school in Eravu around 12.45 pm when the car tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the bus coming from the opposite side. Photo: Manorama

Thrissur: Four people died in a road accident on Monday after the car they were travelling in rammed into a private bus here.

The incident happened in front of a school in Eravu around 12.45 pm when the car tried to overtake another vehicle and collided head-on with the bus coming from the opposite side.

An officer of Anthikad police station, within whose limits the accident occurred, said the four persons who died were – Vincent, a retired professor of St Thomas College, his wife Mary, his brother Joseph, and brother-in-law Thomas.

Some passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries in the accident, the police said.

As per visuals shown on TV channels, the front portion of the car was completely mangled.

One of the locals, who helped in the rescue efforts, told the media that different parts of the vehicle, including the steering wheel, had to be cut away to extricate those sitting in the front.

