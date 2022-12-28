Dubai-returnee smuggling gold hoodwinks Customs, but lands in police net

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 28, 2022 09:56 AM IST Updated: December 28, 2022 10:07 AM IST
Deena, Muhammad Sahad and Muhammad Jamnas | Photo: Manorama

Karipur: A woman who hoodwinked the Customs and came out of the Calicut International Airport here with smuggled gold was soon arrested by the police after a tip-off. Two people who had arrived to take away the gold from her as had been apparently planned too have been arrested.

The police arrested Deena (30) of Bathery who had arrived from Dubai. The two others arrested are Muhammad Sahad (24) of Nallalam, Kozhikode; and Muhammad Jamnas (36) of Vaniyamkara, Kozhikode, who had come to snatch the gold from the carrier.

Gold weighing 146 gm, worth Rs 8 lakh, was recovered from Deena.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police said the two men had reached the airport with Deena’s knowledge, to seize the gold which was being brought for Subair of Wayanad.

They were nabbed in a police drive launched after the Kozhikode district police chief S Sujith Das received a tip-off. The three accused, who were produced in a court in Manjeri, were remanded.
A few days ago a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the Calicut airport with gold hidden in innerwear.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout