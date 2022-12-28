Karipur: A woman who hoodwinked the Customs and came out of the Calicut International Airport here with smuggled gold was soon arrested by the police after a tip-off. Two people who had arrived to take away the gold from her as had been apparently planned too have been arrested.

The police arrested Deena (30) of Bathery who had arrived from Dubai. The two others arrested are Muhammad Sahad (24) of Nallalam, Kozhikode; and Muhammad Jamnas (36) of Vaniyamkara, Kozhikode, who had come to snatch the gold from the carrier.

Gold weighing 146 gm, worth Rs 8 lakh, was recovered from Deena.

The police said the two men had reached the airport with Deena’s knowledge, to seize the gold which was being brought for Subair of Wayanad.

They were nabbed in a police drive launched after the Kozhikode district police chief S Sujith Das received a tip-off. The three accused, who were produced in a court in Manjeri, were remanded.

A few days ago a 19-year-old woman was arrested at the Calicut airport with gold hidden in innerwear.