Comrades in Alappuzha startled seeing nude stash in local leader's phone

Alappuzha: A CPM area committee member here is likely to face action after several nude images of women were found on his phone. A meeting of the district secretariat is likely to be convened soon for taking disciplinary action.

The party's Alappuzha South area committee urgently convened a meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the issue. Calls to oust the member were raised during the meeting which was also attended by the district secretary R Nasar.

Even those who had backed him earlier in the area committee have openly opposed him now with several members lashing out at him. The meeting has unanimously sought action against the member.

Chance finding

The partymen had found obscene images of even women activists of the CPM on the phone of the area committee member. The found had allegedly caught him peeping while a woman was bathing and they 'manhandled' him. When they checked his phone to know whether he had recorded any image, they reportedly found videos of over 30 women on the phone.

But one section of the party doubted the allegations of peeping.

He had also allegedly recorded video calls with women on the phone. When he sent one of these videos to another person, he had accidentally forwarded several videos and then his phone was forcibly taken and checked, claimed a section of the party backers here.

Party probe

About a month ago, the party had reportedly received complaints against him over recording videos of women. Though there was a discussion over this in the party even then, some allegedly protected him due to factionalism. Several of the leaders believed that the allegations were exaggerated. But now that he has been caught with the evidence, they are left with no option but to probe the issue.

One of the women had directly approached the state leadership two weeks ago as no action was taken even though complaints were lodged with the Alappuzha district leadership of the Marxist party.

After enquiries were made by the state leadership, the district secretariat met on Saturday and appointed an inquiry commission, comprising district secretariat members A Maheendran and G Rajamma. The leadership is contemplating to take action based on their report.

The district secretariat is also likely to seek an explanation from the member. After taking action in the secretariat, it would be reported at the area committee.