CBI clean chit for Chandy: Woman entrepreneur now wants to pursue legal action

Thiruvananthapuram: Taking a U-turn from her earlier position that she was not planning to challenge the CBI's clean chit to former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in a sexual assault case filed by her, the woman entrepreneur said she would pursue legal action against all six named in the case.

She said that she changed her decision following the legal advice she received.

The Central Bureau of Investigation gave a clean chit to Chandy in the case linked to the sensational solar scam that had rocked the previous United Democratic Front Government in Kerala. BJP leader AP Abdullakutty was also exonerated by the CBI in the case. The complaint was filed by the woman entrepreneur behind a planned solar power project.

The CBI has submitted a report regarding the same to the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Thiruvananthapuram.

The complainant had alleged that she was assaulted sexually by Chandy at the Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister.

However, the CBI informed the court that the former CM was not present at the Cliff House on the day the crime was alleged. The agency also added that there were discrepancies in the complainant's statements.

Soon after the news came out about the clean chit, the businesswoman said she would not take any further action in the case. "I will not initiate any further proceedings against Chandy considering his age and health," the complainant said on Wednesday morning.

Recently, the central probe agency had come to the same conclusion after it conducted a probe against four other Congress leaders — Hibi Eden, KC Venugopal, AP Anil Kumar and Adoor Prakash — who had faced the same charge by the same complainant.

The complaint was filed with the Kerala Police in 2018 and the case was handed over to the CBI later. The agency filed an FIR against the five Congress leaders and Abdullakutty based on the statement filed by the complainant.