The apostolic administrator assigned a three-member commission to investigate the chaotic scenes at St Mary's Basilica in Ernakulam on Christmas eve.

The brawl was over the unified mass row that has roiled the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church. Members of the laity who favour the congregation-facing mass and those opposed to it got into a fight inside the Basilica.

A section allegedly went up to the altar and pushed it away. Supporters of unified mass reached the church in between the public meeting of priests, which commenced Friday evening.

Police had to use force to remove priests and the laity from inside the church. Tension prevailed since Dec 23, regarding the mass. From photographs and videos available online, two factions of priests stood at either ends of the altar offering contrasting styles of mass at the same time.

Christmas mass was not celebrated inside the St Mary's Cathedral Basilica, which is the headquarters of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese. The decision was arrived at following a meeting the police held with the rival factions.



Shortly after the first group of priests who favour the congregation-facing mass had started their prayers, freshly appointed administrator, Fr Antony Poothavelil, wearing the vestment used to celebrate mass, allegedly stood opposite to them at the altar.



Meanwhile, some people believe the police conspired to desecrate the holy mass. The priests said there is a planned move to close down the church.

