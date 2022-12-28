The Vigilance has sought permission from the Home Department to take further action on the Youth Congress' complaint to investigate the corruption allegations against LDF Convener EP Jayarajan. Jobin Jacob, Youth Congress State General Secretary Jobin Jacob, filed a complaint with Vigilance, demanding action to be taken against EP Jayarajan under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complaint pointed out that Vaidekam resort in the Anthoor Municipality Corporation area of Kannur flouts rules and is operating without obtaining necessary permissions.

It alleged that the resort has not received environmental clearance for the construction and operation of the resort. Despite knowing that the operation of the resort was not legal, the municipality did not take any action. Under the influence of former minister EP Jayarajan, the municipality chairperson, secretary and officials conspired to give permission for the operation of the resort.

There are allegations of serious corruption and violations of law including money laundering in the construction of Vaidekam Resort. The complaint also demanded an investigation into the construction of the resort, the source of finance behind the construction, the officials who facilitated the construction and the owners of the resort.

The Youth Congress has filed complaints with the chief minister, home secretary and district collector with the same demand.