Agricultural University: Ishita Roy to continue as VC

Thrissur: Agricultural Production Commissioner Ishita Roy continues to remain the Vice Chancellor of the Agricultural University even after the court was informed that she was not interested in continuing in that post.

Appearing in the case against the appointment of Ishita Roy, the counsel for the university had told the High Court that Dr K Arya, Professor in the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, was holding charge of the post at present and that Ishita Roy was not interested in continuing in that office.

However, Ishita Roy continues in the post of Vice Chancellor since the Agriculture Department has not issued an order extending the tenure of Dr Arya who was deputed to the post during the former’s period of leave.

Ishita Roy, who has not visited the university, did not take any action on files either. It was Dr Arya, made incharge for five days, who took decisions on important pending files such as degree certificates.

P Prasad, Minister for Agriculture and Pro Chancellor of the university, said that on the basis of the court’s verdict, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who is also the Chancellor, should take the necessary action to appoint the new Vice Chancellor.

The Minister said that it was expected that the Governor would issue an order in this regard in the first week of January and that Ishita Roy would continue in the post till then.