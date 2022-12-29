After public outrage, Calicut University allows boxer Jeevan to contest in varsity championship

Kozhikode: Following an Onmanorama report and public outcry, the University of Calicut has agreed to allow gold medalist boxer Jeevan Joseph to contest in the All India Inter-University (AIIU) Boxing Championship to be held at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak from January 2.

But the decision has come only after Chandran, a para legal volunteer of Kozhikode District Legal Services Authority, dragged the university to the Lok Adalat. In the hearing held on Thursday, December 29, the university agreed to allow Jeevan to contest in the event.

The university was represented by vice-chancellor Prof MK Jayaraj and Dr Sakeer Hussain V P, director of the university's Department of Physical Education.

They said Jeevan can contest in the 71-75kg category. Jeevan won gold medal in the University Championship's 63.5-67kg category. But the university sent the person whom Jeevan defeated in the semi-final for the national event, forcing Jeevan and his family to go public with their protest.

Jeevan said he was happy with the university's decision taken at the Lok Adalat. "Truth has won," he said over the phone.

He was, however, surprised by the decision because he did not know Chandran nor knew about his petition in Lok Adalat. "I came to know of the petition when I was informed that I should be attending the hearing," he said. He attended the hearing online.

Jeevan's immediate task is to put on weight to get ready for the higher weight category and get his documents ready before going to Rohtak.

To be sure, the university's team left for Rohtak on Thursday. Jeevan will be rushing to the university to prepare the documents on Friday.

He will have to get for copies of eligibility performa, signed by the competent authority, ID card signed by the university, photo copies of pass certificate of class 12. "I will have to take a flight now to join my team by January 1," he said.