NIA raid: One PFI member in custody; weapons seized

Kochi: Member of the banned outfit Popular Front of India's (PFI) and Edavanakadu native Mubarak was taken into custody by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) here on Thursday morning, after a state-wide raid that was conducted in the houses of PFI's second-rung leaders. Weapons were reportedly recovered from his house and he was taken to NIA's office.

The raids, which started early on Thursday, were held in 56 places across Kerala to unveil terror funding and alleged anti-national activities by the outfit, despite the ban.

PFI summoned a meeting at Periyar Valley in Ernakulam among other places, the NIA said. Meetings were also held in other districts which were PFI strongholds. The agency conducted raids at eight places in Ernakulam, four places each in Alappuzha and Malappuram, and three places in Thiruvananthapuram.

Raids were held in Nedumangad, Thonnakkal, Pallichal of Thiruvananthapuram, and Kuttikattor and Nadapuram of Kozhikode district. The inspections were led by DySP RK Pandey in Vithura.

NIA also raided Chinthoor, Vandanam, Veeyapuram, Ochira in Alappuzha, Edavanad in Aluva, and Vypin areas in Ernakulam district. Officials also arrived at the residences of PFI members in Erattuppetta and Kanjirapally of Kottayam.

Mananthavady, Thazhayangady, Peechangodu, Tharuvana, Kambalakkad, Bathery in Wayanad also witnessed raids. The house of former PFI state committee member Nissar was also raided. A bag and several phones were seized from here.

Mobile phones were also confiscated from the former PFI district president's residence. A raid was also held at the residence of former national president OMA Salam's brother.

'Several leaders were under the agency's observation for the past months. Further proceedings like arrests will be undertaken only after detailed investigation,' the NIA said.

On September 2022, the Centre banned PFI for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing the Federation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala -- were also placed in the list of the organisations outlawed under the Unlawful Islamic outfit of having 'links' with global terror groups such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country. The ban came into force after a nationwide crackdown on the outfit earlier.

The PFI's eight associates--Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala -- were also placed in the list of the organisations outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a gazette notification.

After the order was issued, the state government sealed the offices of PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts in Kerala, and their bank accounts were frozen.

Raid info leaked in Pathanamthitta?

Meanwhile, NIA suspects the information on raids was leaked, resulting in PFI's former regional secretary Muhammad Rashid escaping. The anti-terror agency feels the leak happened at Pathanamthitta.

NIA has seized bags and phones from the home of PFI former State Secretary Nizar. In Kollam too, phones were seized from the home of the former district president. In Malappuram, there were raids in the home of the former National President OMA Salam's brother.