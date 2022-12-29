NIA raids 56 locations linked to PFI leaders across Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 29, 2022 06:39 AM IST Updated: December 29, 2022 08:22 AM IST
National Investigation Agency.

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residences of several leaders belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala on Thursday.

The crackdown happened in 56 places across the state in the wee hours of Thursday.

Raids were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts. It is suspected that the outfit continued its operations clandestinely despite the Centre's ban. 

The agency conducted raids at 8 places in Ernakulam, 4 places each in Alappuzha and Malappuram, and 3 places in Thiruvananthapuram. The inspections included Chinthoor, Vandanam, Veeyapuram, Ochira in Alappuzha, and Edavanad, Aluva, and Vypin areas in Ernakulam district. 

The house of former PFI state committee member Nissar was also raided.

On September 2022, the Centre had banned PFI for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing the Islamic outfit of having 'links' with global terror groups such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country. The ban came into force after a nationwide crackdown on the outfit earlier.

The PFI's eight associates--Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala -- were also placed in the list of the organisations outlawed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a gazette notification.

After the order was issued, the state government sealed offices of PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts in Kerala, and their bank accounts were frozen.

