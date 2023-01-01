CPM not against religion, won't impose rationalist policies: MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), M V Govindan, has said that his party is not against people’s religious beliefs. He declared that religious freedom should be protected and any contrary stance was wrong.

“It is not the policy of the government to proceed by adopting a rationalist policy against believers and religions. The party and the government are making progress by taking the people along,” Govindan stated, while also assuring "textbooks will not have any anti-religious content and there should be no anxieties over the issue."

Govindan made these remarks while participating in a home visit programme that was launched by the CPM in the Puthenpally area of Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the home visit programme is being carried out with the aim of making the people aware of the achievements of the government.

“2025 is the 100th anniversary of the RSS. The motto of the RSS at the time of its founding was to create a Hindu Rashtra. The country will be ruined if the BJP wins the next Lok Sabha elections also. Democracy and the Constitution will cease to exist. The CPM desires to unite all the people against religious polarization. In that process, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion," Govindan said.