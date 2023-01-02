Biometric punching in Kerala Govt offices from tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to rein in employees who shirk work, biometric punching system will be introduced in all Kerala Government offices from Tuesday, the first working day of the year.

This will help detect the late arrivals and early leaving of employees, among other benefits.

Though the punching machines were already in place in certain institutions, their technology is currently getting updated.

The machines were installed at collectorates, directorates and the offices of department heads.

Chief Secretary V P Joy issued a directive in this regard two weeks ago, which also stipulates that all district collectorates, directorates, and office of department heads should implement the attendance recording system before January 1 and link the same to the software SPARK (Service and Payroll Administrative Repository for Kerala).

The system will be in place in semi-government, local self government and institutions receiving government grant, before March 31 this year.

The Chief Secretary had also directed that each department should entrust the Additional Secretary or Joint Secretary to monitor the proper functioning of the punching system.

Though the measure, aimed at preventing employees from leaving the office during working hours, was proposed to be implemented several times, the same couldn’t be done so far due to the interference of employee organizations.

Currently, the biometric punching system is efficiently functioning only at the Kerala Government Secretariat.

Access control at Secretariat

An access control system will be introduced in the Secretariat from this week in a move aimed at monitoring and restricting the movements of employees and visitors.

One can enter or leave the building only by swiping cards at the entry points. If an employee leaves the office during working hours, he/she will lose the salary.

From January 4, in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

As Tuesday is also a holiday in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation limits due to Beemapally Uroos, the biometric system will begin in the offices in this area only from January 4.

Schools, colleges and police stations excluded

Government institutions like schools, colleges and police stations will not be included in the first phase of the implementation of the biometric punching system.

The above-mentioned institutions are not covered as of now in the biometric punching system and a decision will be taken in their case only later.

“The punching system won’t be introduced in small government offices, where there are comparatively lesser number of staff, in the first phase. A decision on which all offices should be included will be taken only after considering the financial liability of installing the equipment,” sources said.