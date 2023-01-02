Kerala governor intends to play hardball over Saji Cheriyan's cabinet re-entry

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has hinted that he intends to make the re-entry of Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan into the state cabinet a difficult one.

Addressing the media here on Monday, Governor Khan reiterated the extraordinary circumstances of MLA Cheriyan's proposed re-entry after being forced to give up his minister-ship last July following controversial remarks on the Constitution of India.

"Under normal circumstances, it is essential for the governor to accept the recommendation of the chief minister. But this is not a normal case," Governor Khan said.

"He (Saji Cheriyan) is not being inducted for the first time. This is a totally different case. The charge against him was that he tried to lower the dignity of the Constitution of India."

MLA Saji Cheriyan. File photo: Manorama

Governor Khan who had sought legal advice on the matter said he has yet to decide on how to react. "I have not made up my mind, I have not seen any papers.

"I'll look at the papers and the background; if there was a case registered against him, at what level he was exonerated, all these things I'll have to see," said the Governor.

Earlier, a court had given clean chit to Cheriyan stating he did not intentionally speak in a manner of insulting the Constitution.

Addressing a CPM programme at Mallappally in Pathanamthitta last July, Cheriyan had said: “We all say we have a beautifully written Constitution; the most valued in the country. I would say, it has been written in such a way that the most number of people in India can be robbed and exploited beautifully."