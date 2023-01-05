Have asked adult site to remove young writer's photos: Kochi cyber police

Kochi: The Kochi city cyber police said on Wednesday that it has asked the adult website which uploaded a young writer's Facebook photos to remove the content from the portal.

Based on the complaint, an email was sent to the website asking to remove the photos. But as the photos have not been removed till now, we would ask the site again, the cyber police said.

The young woman's photos were uploaded on a website registered in California, USA in 2020. The photos shared on Facebook were copied and published on the website.

The winner of Kerala Sahitya Akademi’s Kanaka Shree Award and environmental activist Chithira Kusuman had lashed out at the cybercrime police station near Kochi Infopark for the delay in accepting the complaint and acting on ot.

It has been found that the pictures were not morphed or altered in any obscene manner. No case has been registered over the complaint. As the website is registered in California, the Indian laws do not apply there.