Woman found dead in deserted railway bldg in Kollam, youth taken into custody

Kollam: A 24-year-old youth has been taken into custody after the decomposed and naked body of a woman was found in a deserted railway building at Chemmamukku here.

Anchal native Nasu told the police that he got acquainted with the woman at Kollam beach on December 29. He then took her to a deserted railway building nearby. When the duo indulged in sexual intercourse, the woman developed epilepsy. Following the episode the man left her there, according to the statement given by the accused to the police.

Suitable charges will be framed after an autopsy is conducted, police said.

The woman, a native of Keralapuram, had gone missing since December 29.

In between, the youth was nabbed during night patrolling by the Kottiyam police on December 31. He was taken into custody after spotting him with a mobile under suspicious circumstances. He said he had found the mobile in an abandoned state and picked it up. When police tried to make a call from the mobile on the number seen on it, the call went directly to the young woman's home. The woman's family informed the police that the owner of the phone was missing and a complaint had been lodged in this regard. The police let him off after seizing the phone.

The woman's relatives then reached the Kottiyam police station and received the mobile phone. They handed over the same to Kundara police, to whom they had lodged the missing complaint. However, there was no significant progress in the investigation.

When the body of the woman was recovered from the deserted building on Wednesday morning, the cops launched a search for the youth and took him into custody again. It was only then he told the cops that he had met the woman on December 29.

The local residents first found the woman’s body in the deserted building when they conducted a search after a foul smell began to emanate from the locality. The body was found in a naked state and there were only a few pieces of her clothes nearby.

Though the police learned that the woman had reached Kollam beach, the investigation was stalled, when they failed to make any further headway. Fingerprint experts and the dog squad visited the site and collected evidence.