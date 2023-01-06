Removing Guv as chancellor: Legal advisor asks Khan to refer bill to Prez

Thiruvananthapuram: Raj Bhavan's legal advisor Gopakumaran Nair has advised Governor Arif Muhammed Khan to send the bill to remove governor as chancellor of the state universities to the President.

It is learnt that Khan has been advised not to take a unilateral decision on matters affecting the Governor.

If the bill is sent to the President, the decision will be delayed. With this, the government's move to remove the governor from the post of chancellor may not see any immediate results.

Giving an indication to such a move, Khan on Thursday said "authorities superior" to him should take a decision regarding that legislation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here in the state capital, Khan said his job was not to run the universities. "My job is not to run the universities. Universities will be run by the Vice-Chancellors. Job of the Chancellor is to protect the autonomy of the universities. Ensure there is no interference in the universities," he said.

The Governor has signed all Bills, except the one pertaining to the appointment of the Chancellor, were passed by the Assembly in December.