Private practice: Six senior doctors transferred from Alappuzha Medical College

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 06, 2023 07:33 PM IST
Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. File photo: Manorama

Alappuzha: Six senior doctors of the Alappuzha Medical College have been transferred over the allegation of private practice.

Health Minister Veena George is understood to have ordered the transfers based on a report from the joint director of Medical Education.

According to a Manorama News report, Minister George had conducted a surprise visit to the hospital the other day. She found several departments unattended by doctors and ordered a probe.

RELATED ARTICLES

Private practice of doctors in government-run medical, dental and nursing colleges in Kerala was banned by the state government in 2009.

In 2011, the state government directed the Director of Medical Education to constitute a vigilance cell in each medical college for conducting random checks.

Despite the existing ban, private practice in government medical colleges has allegedly continued.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout