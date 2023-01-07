Kalolsavam ends today, Kozhikode and Kannur battle for champion's trophy

Kozhikode: The 61st Kerala School Youth Festival, which was staged after a two-year-gap, will come to a close by Saturday evening. As of now, Kozhikode and Kannur districts are leading the battle for the champion's golden trophy, with 891 and 883 points, respectively. Existing champions Palakkad is currently in the third place.



As many as 14,000 students participated in 239 events scheduled across the 24 stages in the event, which commenced on January 3.

Controversies galore

The Kalolsavam witnessed its share of controversies as usual this year too, with the inaugural function coming under scanner for alleged Islamophobia, and a student getting injured on the first day of the youth fest while participating in the kolkali event, due to a faulty mat spread on the stage.

The results of 78 events, which had participants who took part in the events through appeals, were also put on hold by the organisers. Director of General Education Jeevan Babu said that the court only asked to let these students participate, and it hasn't instructed to publish the results of their events, reported MMTV.

School Kalolsavam which was started in 1956 has been a popular platform to showcase talents of the students. Several prize-winning students later went on to make a mark as artistes, actors, singers, musicians etc.