Painter, dancer Chandralekha Sreenivasan passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2023 05:34 PM IST
Chandralekha Sreenivasan. Photo Credit: Manorama Online

Thiruvananthapuram: Chandralekha Sreenivasan, an avid painter and dancer, passed away Monday morning. She was 72 years old.

Chandralekha is the wife of former Ambassador T P Sreenivasan.

She was the chairperson of a voluntary organisation called Karuna Charities International. Chandralekha also served as the chairperson of the World Malayali Council.

Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram from 9 am to 12.30 pm on Tuesday for the public to pay homage. The cremation will be held at 1 pm in Santhikavadam.

