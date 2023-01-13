CPM leader accused of sexually assaulting teen boy during mock-drill surrenders

Kozhikode: CPM leader K Unnikrishanan, accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy while returning from the disaster management mock-drill, surrendered before the police on Friday.

Unnikrishnan is a member of Mavoor Panchayat. His anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kozhikode POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) court.

The incident took place on December 29. The boy had complained that he was sexually assaulted by the accused in an ambulance and later in a car during a mock-drill organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Kerala government. The police slapped POCSO charges on the accused after teenager's father filed a complaint against him at the Mavoor police station.