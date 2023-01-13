Employment Guarantee Scheme: Centre owes Rs 592 cr to Kerala

Alappuzha: Timely payment of labourers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has become a challenge in Kerala. The Centre owes the State Rs 592 crore under the heads of wages and expenses for buying construction materials.

The pay for labourers itself constitutes Rs 331 crore as arrears in the State. The dues on account of purchase of construction materials amount to Rs 261 crore.

As per the norms, the labourers must be given their wages within two weeks after they complete their work. However, the pay is withheld across the State citing that the Centre has not released funds. In Kerala, as many as 16 lakh families rely on the MGNREGA scheme for a livelihood.

The delays in prompt sanctioning of payments is blamed on technical issues marring updation of accounts on the computer system following its nationwide upgrade. Many block panchayaths have not yet been able to update the accurate amount on the

Though the MGNREGS State Mission claims that pay for one-and-a-half months is pending, many block panchayaths are yet to receive arrears pending from the 2020-2021 financial year.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act 2005 or MNREGA was earlier known as the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act or NREGA. This Indian law aims to enhance the livelihood of rural folks by guaranteeing 100 days of wage-employment in a financial year.