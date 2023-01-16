Pathanapuram CPM leader arrested for assaulting cop during World Cup celebrations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 16, 2023 07:25 PM IST
A screengrab of the assault on the police officer at Pathanapuram shown on Manorama News (left). The second accused, Denson Varghese.

Kollam: A local committee member of the CPM has been arrested for assaulting a police officer during FIFA World Cup final celebrations at Pathanapuram here on December 18.

Denson Varghese, local committee member of Pathanapuram Town, who is the second accused in the case, is in custody while the main accused, Anil Kumar is absconding.

The incident occurred at 11.15 pm in the Pathanapuram Junction. According to reports, the two accused took a cop by the scruff of his neck and even slapped him during a scuffle.

The charges are assault and deterring a public servant from discharging his duty. Denson Varghese had moved the court for anticipatory bail.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported at various places in Kerala on the night of the World Cup final, in which Argentina defeated France in shootout to emerge champions in Qatar.

In Kaloor, Kochi, two cops were assaulted and dragged by a group of men. An SI was attacked by youth at Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram.

