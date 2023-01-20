Scheduled Caste families with two-storey houses excluded from SAFE project

Thiruvananthapuram: Scheduled Caste (SC) families with two-storey houses have been excluded from the Secure Accommodation and Facility Enhancement (SAFE) project of the Kerala Government which aims to provide required financial aid to complete the construction of dwellings. The decision in this regard was taken as the number of applications for aid has crossed one lakh.

As per another directive, the applications since 2010 have to be considered in ascending order of the years. SCs and STs who received Rs 1 lakh as flood assistance too will be considered under the project. Houses without roofs and washrooms are accorded priority.

The project, being implemented by the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Departments, was launched to help families who started the construction of their houses but could not complete them because of financial constraints.

Under the scheme, SC and Scheduled Tribe (ST) families are eligible for Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh aid, respectively.

A total of 60,000 Scheduled Caste families who built houses since April 1, 2007, are eligible. Their first instalment sum will be disbursed soon. Meanwhile, the Scheduled Tribe Department has started accepting applications.

Constructions are undertaken by the accredited engineers of the department after taking an estimate in the case of families who, despite building a house, could not add basic amenities like a safe roof, washrooms, kitchen with facilities, strong walls, plumbing, wiring, and plastering.

The SAFE project is being implemented after it came to the notice that several students are even reluctant to invite peers to their homes because of the poor condition of the houses, said K Radhakrishnan who is the State Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, Devaswoms, Parliamentary Affairs.