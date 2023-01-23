Kerala High Court asks Govt to revise nurses' minimum wage in 3 months

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has asked the State Government to revise the minimum wage of nurses working in the private sector in the state. It gave the government three months to come up with a revised figure after consulting nurses and their employers, Manorama News reported.

Nurses, who have been protesting against the low salary in the private hospitals in the state, say they make way below what those employed in the government sector earn.

Recently, nurses in private hospitals in the State had gone on strike to press their charter of demands, including increasing their daily wages to Rs 1,500.

The minimum wage for the sector was fixed in 2018 after a prolonged protest by the United Nurses Association. At present, a nurse at a hospital with 50 beds earns a minimum salary of Rs 20,000 per month. The maximum salary was capped at Rs 30,000 per month.