Norovirus confirmed in several students in Kochi school

Published: January 23, 2023 01:49 PM IST Updated: January 23, 2023 02:17 PM IST
Photo credit : Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Kochi: The norovirus was detected in several students of a private school here on Monday.

The disease was confirmed in students of a private school in Kakkanad after they exhibited symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Some parents have also tested positive for the virus.

The school has declared a holiday for classes 1 to 5 following the outbreak.

The district health department has initiated measures to prevent the spread of the disease, sources said.

Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Less common symptoms include low-grade fever or chills, headache, and muscle aches.

