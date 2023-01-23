Norovirus confirmed in several students in Kochi school

Kochi: The norovirus was detected in several students of a private school here on Monday.

The disease was confirmed in students of a private school in Kakkanad after they exhibited symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. Some parents have also tested positive for the virus.

The school has declared a holiday for classes 1 to 5 following the outbreak.

The district health department has initiated measures to prevent the spread of the disease, sources said.

Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. Less common symptoms include low-grade fever or chills, headache, and muscle aches.

